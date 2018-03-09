New PTA looking to 'build a community' at Riverside Primary

A mum-of-two is hoping a newly-formed parent teacher association (PTA) will help a school ‘build a community’.

Julie Davies, of Moorbridge Road, Maidenhead, helped start the new group at Riverside Primary School, in Cookham Road.

And now she and other parents are hoping to use the organisation to host a school summer fun day on Saturday, June 30.

“This is our first time doing the fun day,” said Julie. “We only started the PTA just before Christmas.

“I’ve always liked going to the school fairs, but they weren’t having any at Riverside, but before Christmas we had a winter fair and now we want to have a summer one.

“And it’s going to be a big multi-cultural one – we want to build a community.”

In the meantime, on the way to doing that, her priority is sourcing donations for the event.

Top of the wish list is a bouncy castle, but the group is also trying to find volunteers to run stalls, an ice cream van, barbecue and hopes to invite the police and fire services to give demonstrations on the day.

Asked why she thought PTA groups were an important addition to school life, Julie added: “My boys were at a previous school where there was a PTA doing different things.

“We started off with coffee mornings and people gradually wanted to be a part of it.

“I want all the parents to be comfortable talking to each other.”