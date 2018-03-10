Academy trust pupils go head-to-head in annual poetry competition

The Ashley Hill Multi-Academy Trust held its annual Eisteddfod Poetry competition at Cox Green theatre last week.

On Wednesday, February 28, 33 finalists from three schools, Bisham CE Academy, Knowl Hill CE Academy and White Waltham CE Academy recited their winning poems with flair and enthusiasm.

Pupils as young as five performed in front of an audience of family and friends.

The well attended competition was organised by the trust’s literacy coordinator Mrs Laura Denham.

The judges were Richard Best from the Knowl Hill Village Association, Stephen Wilson from the Salvation Army and Stephen Turville, vicar at St Peter’s Knowl Hill Church.

Office administrator Mrs Sunitha Province said: “It was really good, the children were really eloquent and excited about doing something outside the classroom.

“They put quite a lot into their performance and you can see their confidence has improved.

“And a lot of them were very funny.”