School unveils 'Be What you Want to Be' mural to mark International Women's Day

A century of votes for women and education were celebrated by a Maidenhead school this week.

On Tuesday, March 6 pupils at Highfield Preparatory School, in West Road, marked International Women’s Day by unveiling a ‘Be What you Want to Be’ mural.

The artwork, created by artist and former parent at the school Julia Wickham Smith, depicts a range of professions and female role models, such as campaigner Malala Yousafzi.

Headteacher Joanna Leach said: “I believe a key to education is that girls of all ages find inspiration and courage from diverse female role models and this is why we commissioned our fantastic mural, ‘Be what you want to be’.

“One hundred years on from women gaining the vote, there has never been a more appropriate time to celebrate the opportunities available to women today.

“We believe that as we are embracing our centenary it is important for the school to celebrate girls and women all over the world and think about the extraordinary women in our everyday lives”