In pictures: Exotic creatures meet Claires Court pupils

A lizard, a snake, a snail and a tortoise were among the visitors to a half-term holiday club at Claires Court School last week.

Children aged three to 13 were given the chance to handle a number of exotic creatures at the school in College Avenue on Thursday, February 15.

They included a milk snake called Milkshake, Speedy the tortoise, Gary the giant African snail and Spike the Rankin’s dragon, a type of lizard.

ZooLab, the touring petting zoo company which ran the session, taught the children about the

countries the animals had originated from.

Tom Avezbakiev, seven, said: “I’d never seen any of these animals before.

“My favourite animal was Milkshake the snake and I even held it.

“The snail felt slimy and the tortoise felt soft and tickly.”

Jess Pelizzari, holiday activities leader and year four teacher, added: “All the children were really brave and adventurous and were willing to touch all the animals.

“They learnt how to handle the animals gently and respect them, whilst discovering more about their natural habitats, how they’re adapted and what they eat.

“We were amazed to be shown how scorpions fluoresce under ultraviolet light. They glowed a vib-rant blue-green colour.”