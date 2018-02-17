Claires Court students take part in first drama festival

The inaugural drama festival at a school in College Avenue saw pupils put their acting and production skills to the test last week.

Claires Court held its first Senior Girls Drama Fest, which involved all girls from years seven to nine on Wednesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 8,

Pupils were tasked with performing key dramatic skills they had learned, while adopting their own ideas on lights, sound, projections, props, set and costumes.

Head of drama at Claires Court Girls, Kate Warren, said: “I’m most proud of the girls for working together effectively and reflecting the community values of Claires Court.

“The process has been a journey for our girls, understanding the key skills required to work successfully as a member of a production team, managing self and that of others and not forgetting the true acting skills to be delivered on stage.

“Many parents commented on how their daughter has grown in confidence and self-esteem since starting at our school, and taking part in drama really helps each pupil to step out their comfort zone.”