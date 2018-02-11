Cookham Dean pupils join 8,000-strong choir

An 8,000-strong choir featuring children from Cookham Dean Primary School sang at the O2 Arena on Thursday, February 1.

The Bigfrith Lane school’s choir has been practising since September in lunchtimes, playtimes, and at home.

The children performed a variety of specially written and popular songs to their parents as part of the O2’s Young Voices children’s choir, which is 20 years old this year.

Cookham Dean Primary School headteacher Fenella Reekie said: “It was an energetic celebration of togetherness and a wonderful experience for the children which I am sure they will never forget.”

Young Voices aims to give children a love of music, with more than 2million taking part in their choir concerts over the last 20 years.

Cookham Dean Primary School took part in one of seven concerts at the O2 this winter, with shows also taking place in Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester last month.