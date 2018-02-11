Claires Court hosts annual orchestral day

Young musicians gathered for an annual orchestral day at Claires Court in College Avenue.

On Friday, February 2, a total of 46 pupils from Claires Court and Holy Trinity Primary School got together.

The group, aged between seven and 18, took part in singing, sectional and full orchestra workshops.

They learnt four pieces including Hey Jude and Sweet Georgia Brown which were performed at a concert at the end of the day alongside some solo performances.

It was the second orchestral day attended by seven-year-old trombonist Jamie Danesfield.

He said: “It’s great to be part of a big orchestra, and nice to see how other people play. I was keen to come back again this year because it’s really fun and the biggestorchestra I’ve ever played in.”

Director of music at Claires Court Senior Boys, Adrian Roach said the day is an opportunity for pupils to develop their ensemble skills. “It went really well with everyone having a great time playing alongside other musicians,” he added.