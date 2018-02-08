Thu, 08
Wizards and witches take over St Piran's School

St Piran’s School’s held a Book Week last week, with a witches and wizards theme inspired by Harry Potter, JK Rowling’s series of fantasy novels.

Children took part in a number of magical activities throughout the week, meeting owls, taking part in juggling and magic sessions, and joining in drama workshops.

On Thursday, February 1, children from nursery to year six dressed up as wizards and witches for Book Character Day.

St Piran’s Book Week is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading

itself, with children

encouraged to explore the pleasure of books throughout the course of the week.

Its purpose was to get children to read more of the books and authors they already love, as well as helping them find new ones.

