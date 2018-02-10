Burchetts Green pupils learn about Japan

There was a peek into life in the land of the rising sun for youngsters in Burchetts Green this week.

Pupils at Burchetts Green Infants School have been learning about Japan since they returned from their Christmas holiday.

Tuesday saw them dress up in traditional clothes and try their hand at Japanese cooking, counting and writing.

Last month they also went on a trip to the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford, to learn more about the country’s art and culture.

Headteacher Delia Sheppard said: “The children get to see how people lived in the past and also now in other parts of the world.

“Although we’re just a small school we don’t want them to live in a bubble.

“We want them to be aware of the wider world and learn about how

pupils are taught in other countries and how the schools are different.”