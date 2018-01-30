In pictures: First place for Furze Platt in athletics contest

A school athletics competition has helped give youngsters a taste of different sports.

More than 400 pupils from 10 different schools in Maidenhead and Cookham took part in the event on Thursday, January 25.

Crammed into Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road, the amateur athletes were able to cheer on their teammates in a range of contests including sprints, javelin and standing long jump.

All heats had been specially adapted to take place indoors and it saw Furze Platt Junior School, in Oaken Grove, scoop top place and a spot at the Berkshire School Games, in Newbury, later this month.

Emma Fitzgerald, the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership’s development manager, said such events were important to show children there are more sports beyond the likes of football, netball or rounders.

She added: “It’s becoming more and more important because what can happen is you tend to see the same group of very able students coming through in those kinds of team-driven ball games.

“But with the current strategy we’re looking at schools to see who is doing what different physical activities.

“We’re getting schools to look at who is taking part in different clubs and to target those children who aren’t doing conventional activities.”