In pictures: Budding young cricketers get chance to test skills

A cricket festival gave dozens of young children the chance to test the skills required to play the sport at Desborough College last week.

The school in Shoppenhangers Road hosted the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership’s Year Two Primary Schools Cricket Skills Festival.

Nine teams of 10 pupils, aged six and seven, from six schools battled it out during the event on Wednesday, January 17.

The partnership also worked with Berkshire Cricket to host the festival.

Pupils took part in challenges that tested their balance, agility, co-ordination, catching and throwing.

Desborough College students acted as ‘sports leaders’ to help run and organise the event and everybody who took part was given a certificate.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager, said: “It’s a brand new event for us but it was extremely popular.

“We’re really looking to get kids to try cricket as soon as possible. The kids loved it, they were so high energy.

“Next time we plan to hire a cricket club so we can get lots more children to take part.”