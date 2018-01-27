Highfield pupils invited to join National Children's Orchestra

A pair of mini musical maestros have been chosen to join one of the UK’s top children’s orchestras.

Violinist Elena Tomey, 10, and oboist Lucy Palfery, nine, pupils at Highfield Preparatory School, in West Road, have been offered places with the National Children’s Orchestra.

The ensemble, which is now in its fourth decade, performs across the country and has produced several BBC Young Musician of the Year winners.

Suzie Gouldstone, the school’s director of music, said: “Both girls are very talented musicians and thoroughly deserve the honour of being awarded places in this highly selective orchestra.”