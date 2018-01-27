Improvements at Burnham Park Academy praised in latest special measures report

Ofsted has praised the ‘unwavering determination’ of senior leaders to improve the E-Act Burnham Park Academy.

The schools regulator conducted its second special measures monitoring inspection at the Opendale Road school in December.

It was placed in special measures after being rated ‘Inadequate’ in July 2016, and has since had two follow-up reports.

The latest report, published this month, noted how the teaching in ‘enterprise’ classes ‘offers well planned opportunities in real-life situations’.

It stated behaviour has continued to improve and pupils take pride in their school. But it said more could be done to improve achievement in English Baccalaureate subjects.

Headteacher James Hughes said: “We’re looking forward to out final visit in the summer and excited by the judgment we’re working to get.”