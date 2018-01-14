Desborough College pupils take part in National Enterprise Challenge

Budding businessmen studied the art of the deal for a school’s business event.

More than 150 youngsters at Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, went head to head against each other for the National Enterprise Challenge on Friday.

The contest saw teams of year eight pupils compete to market a new feature for KidZania, a retail theme park at Westfield shopping centre in West London.

And the top six teams from the day have been chosen to go through to the next round of the challenge, where they will be competing for the chance to pitch their idea directly to retail magnate and Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

Reflecting on the session, teacher Stella Neal said: “The great thing about the activities was watching the boys build their communication skills and watching them hone their team- building skills.

“We didn’t keep friends together and you could tell at the beginning.

“But as the day went on you could see them start to gel and by the end they were quite slick.

“And now we will also be going to the ones who don’t get through and ask them what they would do differently next time.”