Sensory zone helps youngsters at Maidenhead school

Children have been getting innovative help with special educational needs thanks to a new feature at school.

Since September, youngsters at Boyne Hill CE Infant and Nursery School, in Rutland Road, Maidenhead, have been able to use a sensory zone to prepare them for lessons.

Set up in a part of the nursery, the area features a ball pit, light boxes and games and was largely paid for with Sainsbury’s Active Kids vouchers.

“The impact was pretty immediate,” said headteacher Jane Davies.

“The children were much calmer; the children who need it are being taken there to use it

before they start their formal learning on a morning.

“They go again after lunch and when they come back to call they can join in with everyone else to focus and learn.”

