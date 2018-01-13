Sensory zone helps youngsters at Maidenhead school

09:00AM, Saturday 13 January 2018
Children have been getting innovative help with special educational needs thanks to a new feature at school.
Since September, youngsters at Boyne Hill CE Infant and Nursery School, in Rutland Road, Maidenhead, have been able to use a sensory zone to prepare them for lessons.
Set up in a part of the nursery, the area features a ball pit, light boxes and games and was largely paid for with Sainsbury’s Active Kids vouchers.
“The impact was pretty immediate,” said headteacher Jane Davies.
“The children were much calmer; the children who need it are being taken there to use it
before they start their formal learning on a morning.
“They go again after lunch and when they come back to call they can join in with everyone else to focus and learn.”
