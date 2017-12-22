Lowbrook Academy is highest performing primary school in the Royal Borough

An outstanding primary school is celebrating after being rated the highest performing in the Royal Borough.

According to figures released by the Department of Education, Lowbrook Academy in Cox Green

is the highest performing school with 96 per cent of children attaining the expected standard in this year’s key stage two SATs.

In second place was Oldfield Primary School with 94 per cent and in third was Holy Trinity School in Cookham, which achieved 93 per cent.

Lowbrook Academy and Holy Trinity share an executive principal, David Rooney, as well as teachers and research methods.

Mr Rooney said: “Despite the difficulties with the Conservatives’ U-turn on the expansion of one of our sites, we continue to deliver the highest quality of education to the children in Cox Green and Cookham. It remains an honour to represent them.”

Councillors voted against expanding the school to two-form entry in June but agreed to

reimburse costs already spent on the expansion and transfer land it had bought in preparation

for the expansion to the school.

The academy school was also ranked fifth highest performing school in the country in The Sunday Times’ Top 250 schools.

Parents were quick to praise both schools and questioned why the borough had not agreed the expansion earlier in the year.

When asked on Twitter by Cllr Paul Brimacombe (Con, Cox Green) if the ‘promised land’ had

been transferred to the school yet, Lowbrook said it had not heard from the Royal Borough on that issue.

A spokesman from RBWM said discussions with the school over the land transfer were still ongoing.