Oldfield Primary School wins national school sport award

The sporting endeavours of pupils and staff at a primary school have been marked with a national award.

Oldfield Primary School, Bray Road, was one of 104 schools to receive a School Games Platinum Award.

Run by the Youth Sport Trust, the award is part of the School Games Mark scheme which had nearly 9,000 applicants this year.

The platinum award is the new fourth level of the award scheme, with applications only open to schools which had achieved five successive gold awards.

Headteacher Richard

Jarrett said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised for our sports provision in this way. It is a recognition of all the hard work our children and staff put into sport at Oldfield.”

Ali Oliver, chief executive of the trust, said: “At a time when young people are becoming less healthy and less active, the School Games provides opportunities for millions across the country to participate in sport and reap the benefits of an active lifestyle both on and off the field.

“Schools like Oldfield are really leading the way.”

The winners were announced on Monday, December 4.