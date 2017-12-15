BCA students install Miki exhibition at Norden Farm

Families visiting Norden Farm to watch the Christmas show Miki can also visit a free exhibition about the production.

The immersive exhibition was designed by Level Two performing arts students at Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA).

In the show, Miki, a polar bear and a penguin embark on a magical adventure in search of a star.

Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm in Altwood Road said: “Having the BCA group with us across a week, to create the immersive Miki exhibition was a real privilege.

“We were thrilled to be able to give these students, who are at the start of their creative careers, the opportunity to not only work in a professional venue, but work with skilled artists.

“Feedback of the exhibition which opened at the start of December has been fantastic, and that

is testament to their hard work and creativity throughout the design, planning and installation process.”

Students designed the exhibition alongside artists Amelia Pimlott and Matthew Biss.