BCA students team up with Maidenhead Cycle Hub

Students from Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) will be volunteering at Maidenhead Cycle Hub to gain work experience.

The foundation studies students will be volunteering with the charity, which is based in the Nicholsons Centre, and aims to get more people into cycling by organising rides, providing repairs and giving advice on cycling safety.

The partnership came about after BCA’s head of motor vehicles Craig Mullineux spent some time with students working on project cars. He said: “It was clear that for a number of these students, who don’t have a driving licence, their ability to relate to the vehicles they were working on was limited.”

He said he realised most students have bicycles, and ‘here is a vehicle they can really understand and get enthusiastic about’.

Lisa Davies, foundation curriculum coordinator at BCA, said: “This exciting partnership with the Maidenhead Cycle Hub will enable our students to become much more employable through the development of essential work skills in a real-life work setting.

“We’re extremely excited about where this partnership might lead some of our learners moving forwards".