Manor Green meets representatives from Gibraltar

Visitors from Gibraltar were given a tour around Manor Green school on Tuesday, November 28.

Representatives visited the school, which caters for students with special needs, to get inspiration for new schools being built in the British overseas territory.

Visitors met with the head boy and girl and told them about eight new schools which are being built in Gibraltar.

Joolz Scarlett, head teacher of the school in Elizabeth Hawkes Way, said: “It was a pleasure to show off our fantastic premises, we know we are very lucky to have such specialised facilities to meet the needs of our students.

“It was also a great opportunity to forge links and share good practice with a similar school in another part of the world.”

The school is hoping the visit will forge the beginnings of a long-term partnership.