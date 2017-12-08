Riverside Primary pupils make gift boxes for families in need

Riverside primary school pupils have been busy making gift box with essential items for families in need.

The school in Cookham Road was contacted by Debbie Gree from Maidenhead Foodshare with the challenge to organise a reverse advent calendar where children would fill boxes with treats and essentials before being delivered to families over the Christmas period.

Nick Stevens, headteacher at the school said: “The challenge for us was that she wanted the boxes decorated as soon as possible and she had 45 of them.

“We had worked with the charity previously during half term to provide home-cooked meals and staples to some of our families in need, which was very successful.

The team at Riverside and our children were only too happy to help and so a school-wide wrapping and decorating 'party' session ensued and all the boxes were wrapped and packed off ready to be filled and out children really enjoyed doing something small to make a big difference to other families in our community.