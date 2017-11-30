In pictures: Desborough College pupils take part in Takeover Challenge

The tables were turned at a school takeover day.

Pupils from Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, were given the chance to take the reins on Friday, November 24.

From taking charge of lessons, to manning the phones and photocopiers and leading the library, youngsters were given a first hand look at the world of work.

And as well opportunities for about 60 youngsters within the school, a further 12 went to Maidenhead Town Hall to view the inner workings of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

And four even got the chance to head behind the scenes at Heathrow Airport.

Teacher Stella Neal said: “The feedback I’ve been getting is an appreciation of what work is really like, but also an appreciation of the amount that you don’t see when you see someone doing their job.

“A lot of the boys said they had no idea how much teachers work outside the classroom, marking, photocopying and everything else.

“Even the reception lady – you see her smiling at people, but you don’t see everything else she is doing every day as well.”

The Takeover Challenge is an initiative run by the government’s Children’s Commissioner.