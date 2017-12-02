Stellar spellers from Highfield Prep scoop prizes

Pupils have passed the test to be named some of the best spellers in Berkshire.

Highfield Preparatory School, in West Road, Maidenhead, saw six of its students leave the Queen Anne’s School Junior Spelling Bee Competition, in Reading, on Monday, November 20, with gongs.

A team of three from year six and a team of three from year four scooped prizes after working their way through a series of tricky rounds, where they spelled words including ‘concede’, ‘psychology’ and 'chauffeur’.

English teacher Sarah Wallace said: “We had our reputation to maintain as we were also winners last year, so to come away with two shields as well as individual medals is a great reflection on the girls.”