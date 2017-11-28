Cookham Festival organisers give thousands to village's schools

Organisers of a popular community event handed over thousands of pounds to Cookham’s schools for their facilities.

A total of £4,500 has been split by the brains behind the Cookham Festival between Holy Trinity, Cookham Dean CE Primary and Cookham Rise Primary School.

The festival, which is held every two years, celebrated its 50th anniversary in May and organisers believe it attracts more than 15,000 visitors. The money has been taken from its profit.

Each of the schools were at Cookham Dean CE Primary, in Bigfrith Lane, on Friday to receive £1,500 from the festival’s chairman, Malcolm Stork.

They have different visions of how they will spend the cash.

Holy Trinity’s year two teacher Matthew Burn said his school would revamp a room used for group projects.

“We’d like to enlist the help of a profession-al graffiti artist to visit school, introducing the history of street art, planning the project with the children, designing the artwork based around the children’s ideas and guiding them through spray painting with water-based paints to create vibrant and expressive art,” he said.

“It is our absolute priority that the room will effuse the children's ideas and imagination.

“Our vision is to

incorporate a skateboard half pipe to provide a group seating area as well as the graffiti which will depict the children’s loves, their lives and their learning.”

Cookham Dean’s head Fenella Reekie said she wanted to use the money to help finance a ‘mosaic that represents our Christian values – joy, peace, friendship, community, trust, endurance, forgiveness’.

Cookham Rise will bring in an artist to involve children in creating a work that will be exhibited at Elizabeth House, in Station Road, next year.