Charity netball match raises money for Children in Need

03:00PM, Sunday 26 November 2017
Claires Court staff donned fancy dress to face off in a charity netball match on Friday, November 17.
Held in aid of Children in Need, the match proved to be a competitive, fast-paced and humorous affair.
Margaret Heywood, head of the senior girls school in College Avenue, where the match was played, said: “Netball is a massively popular sport within the school.
“Raising money does not get much harder than this and in a highly competitive netball match of staff versus staff, it was a fiercely-fought affair.
“It was a great way for staff to get active, enjoy themselves, raise funds for Children in Need and engage in a light-hearted manner to show the pupils it is alright to laugh, have fun and make mistakes.”
The match was well supported by staff and students and more than £100 was raised for Children in Need.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating a ‘serious incident’ at the corner of Bridge Road and Oldfield Road this morning (Friday).
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after shots were fired during an incident on Friday in Bridge Road, Maidenhead.