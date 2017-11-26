Charity netball match raises money for Children in Need

Claires Court staff donned fancy dress to face off in a charity netball match on Friday, November 17.

Held in aid of Children in Need, the match proved to be a competitive, fast-paced and humorous affair.

Margaret Heywood, head of the senior girls school in College Avenue, where the match was played, said: “Netball is a massively popular sport within the school.

“Raising money does not get much harder than this and in a highly competitive netball match of staff versus staff, it was a fiercely-fought affair.

“It was a great way for staff to get active, enjoy themselves, raise funds for Children in Need and engage in a light-hearted manner to show the pupils it is alright to laugh, have fun and make mistakes.”

The match was well supported by staff and students and more than £100 was raised for Children in Need.