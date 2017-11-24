Have your say on Holyport College admissions policy

A chance to have your say on the Holyport College admissions policy is being offered.

Consultation on 2019 admissions for the school, in Ascot Road, includes the addition of a ‘designated area’ of Bray parish.

Top on the list for allocating day places for year sevens is looked-after or previously-looked-after children, followed by children with exceptional medical or social needs.

Third on the list are children of the free school’s founders, fourth is children of staff who have been at the school for more than two years and the fifth criteria is pupils eligible for the pupil premium.

The new addition of children in the Bray Parish with siblings already at the school is sixth on the priority list, followed by children living in the parish without siblings at the school.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) welcomed the news that local children would have more of a chance of attending the school but questioned the order of priority.

“A lot of residents have complained to me that their children couldn’t get into the college, which they see as their local school,” he said.

“Anything they are going to do to increase the chance for local children is good.”

Earlier this year Holyport parents were facing the possibility of paying for transport to take their children to Cox Green School.

This happened as they could not get into their nearest school, Holyport College, because it only has a limited number of places.

But Cllr Coppinger did not agree with local children being lower priority than children of the school’s founders. He thought children in the parish should take priority.

In 2018/19, the school will accept 44 children in years nine and seven, with 26 as day places and 18 boarding places.

The draft admissions policy states that it seeks to be ‘fair and transparent’, with the school’s governing body acting as the ‘admissions authority’.

Consultation on the policy will run until Wednesday, January 10, and responses can be sent to headteacher Walter Boyle at the school.

The plans can be found at www.holyportcollege.org.uk/admissions/consultation