Altwood School receives Good rating in Ofsted inspection

The headteacher of Altwood School said he is looking forward to the next chapter after the secondary school went from Requires Improvement to Good in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Following an inspection in October, the school in Altwood Road received a rating of Good in all areas, with the education body praising the school for its focus on quality teaching and pupil development.

Head teacher Neil Dimbleby said: “We’re particularly proud to be commended for preparing pupils well for their life after school, and for the strong prospects that we provide them.

“The world is changing at a rapid pace and it’s becoming even more important that schools successfully prepare students for the next stage of education, training or employment.”

The report found the headteacher’s vision is ‘strong and clear’ and the teaching has improved rapidly in the recent past.

It states: “In the past, less effective teaching meant that pupils did not achieve as well as they should have. Now, most teachers plan activities that suitably challenge and interest pupils, enabling them to make good progress.”

It also praised how the school used its pupil premium funding to improve literacy skills in years seven to nine.

However Ofsted said the school could ensure curriculum plans and resources across subjects meet the needs of different groups of learners precisely.

Mr Dimbleby added: “The school has undertaken several exciting projects over the last two years, working with local and national companies and charities to expand the opportunities and academic support that we give our pupils, and it’s been rewarding to see these coming to fruition. I’d like to thank the staff for working incredibly hard and committing to providing such high quality teaching and support for our pupils.

“It’s fantastic to see their dedication recognised by Ofsted and we’re all looking forward to our next chapter.”