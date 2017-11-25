Holyport Primary welcomes new sports ambassadors

Sporty youngsters are being trained up to coach other pupils.

For the third year Holyport Primary School has appointed a batch of Primary Young Ambassadors from year five.

They are trained by the school’s sports coaches in a series of after-school sessions and will go on to help at sports day and other sporting events including an annual Barnardo’s Toddle.

For the prestigious role hopeful pupils have to submit a statement about why they would be good at the role.

The four new ambassadors will join four existing year six ambassadors and be in the role until they leave the school.

Sports coach Steven Deverall said: “We are delighted with the applications we received.

“They make a positive contribution to the school and are passionate about PE and sport.”