Councillors concerned for future of small schools when national funding formula comes in

Concerns have been raised by councillors about the future of small schools in the Royal Borough and the budget pressures they will face when a national funding formula (NFF) is introduced.

The children’s services overview and scrutiny panel was told by the director of children’s services Kevin McDaniel about the impact the NFF will have on school budgets in the borough when it comes into effect in 2020.

Currently the council receives a dedicated schools grant from central government and distributes the money to schools based on a local formula. From 2020, schools will receive their money directly from the government and all the budgets will be set using the same criteria.

Mr McDaniel said this means some schools will be worse off but others will benefit.

The borough has consulted with schools for the funding model to be used for the next two ‘soft years’ as a transition period.

He said: “Bursars at small schools need to be aware in the NFF, there is an element called a lump sum; this is going to be a smaller lump sum than we have paid.”

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer North) said: “Small schools are having real issues, even with just one or two SEN (special educational needs) pupils. There are issues around facilities, and there is new health and safety legislation coming in. The NFF is the final nail or icing on the cake.

“Should it be time this council has a strategy for smaller schools and ask some difficult questions around are these schools sustainable in the future?”

Mr McDaniel said one solution would be schools joining together to share staff. He said Bisham School has now become part of a multi-academy trust so it shares a business manager, an executive head, IT services and a caretaker.

He said there was question over how to have this conversation with schools without saying ‘you must become a multi-academy trust’, as schools may choose alternative methods of cooperation.

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said: “I’m worried about small schools, particularly in Windsor where we have the three-tier system.

“The salary costs are phenomenal, and geographically most schools are disparate.

“I think we need a strategy because they need to be sustainable.

“A lot of these schools are looking at a deficit even before the NFF comes in.”

ROYAL BOROUGH: The 2018/19 schools budget is expected to be £103m, with 81 per cent of that – just over £80m – set to be sent to the schools block.

A total of 18 per cent will go to the high need block (services to young people with special education needs), with the final one per cent going to council services such as admissions.

The council anticipates a deficit of £1.2m due to an overspend on services to pupils with additional needs.

The overspend was caused by children with additional needs having ‘out of borough’ placements to special schools. These schools are not funded by the Government and are run by companies for profit.

To combat this overspend, the Schools Forum agreed to take £416k from the schools block to put into a separate pot to improve SEND services, which will be controlled by a SEND steering group.

The director of children’s services, Kevin McDaniel, said: “It’s in everybody’s interests to work together now to reshape those services.

“We’ve got to work better together to make sure we get more inclusive services to young people with high needs, get better experience and take the cost out of the system.

“Schools recognise something needs to be done, they recognise the burden falls unequally at the minute. Some schools have a significant amount of students with additional needs and those schools pay for those services from their budgets; other schools with similar budgets have far lower needs.”