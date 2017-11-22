Piran the guide dog puppy meets St Piran's pupils

Piran the guide dog puppy visited St Piran’s School on Tuesday.

Students at the school, in Gringer Hill, chose the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association to raise money for and donated £4,000 to the charity.

The money was raised at the annual Lions Club Swimarathon, which was held at the Magnet Leisure Centre earlier in the year.

Piran, who was named by the school, is six months old and is being looked after by a puppy walker. He will start his training to be a guide dog next year.

Deputy headteacher Bev Jones said: “It was delightful to see the children’s faces light up when they saw how Piran the puppy had grown in his first six months.

“They were able to appreciate that in just one year this puppy is going to be a wonderful help and friend to somebody in the community.”