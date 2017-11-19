St Piran's pupils claim third place at national hockey championships

03:00PM, Sunday 19 November 2017
St Piran’s School Under 11A girls have won third place in a national championships.
The competition, at Millfield School in Somerset on Friday, followed the girls’ success in the regional round of the Independent Association of Prep Schools Under 11 hockey championships.
A St Piran’s spokeswoman said: “They played some amazing hockey, demonstrating their brilliant skills throughout the day. It was a great team
effort throughout the tournament with all the girls making an important contribution to the success of the team.”
She singled out captain Martha Goodridge as the outstanding player of the tournament.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating a ‘serious incident’ at the corner of Bridge Road and Oldfield Road this morning (Friday).
A warehouse rave saw hundreds descend on a Maidenhead industrial park last night.