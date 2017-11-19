Sun, 19
St Piran's pupils claim third place at national hockey championships

St Piran’s School Under 11A girls have won third place in a national championships.

The competition, at Millfield School in Somerset on Friday, followed the girls’ success in the regional round of the Independent Association of Prep Schools Under 11 hockey championships.

A St Piran’s spokeswoman said: “They played some amazing hockey, demonstrating their brilliant skills throughout the day. It was a great team
effort throughout the tournament with all the girls making an important contribution to the success of the team.”

She singled out captain Martha Goodridge as the outstanding player of the tournament.

