In pictures: Pupils take part in hockey tournament at Altwood School

There was a nail-biting finish to a school hockey tournament.

Dozens of youngsters from Maidenhead and Cookham were at Altwood CoE School, Altwood Road, on Thursday, November 9, for the event.

The contest saw 16 teams from eight primary schools go head-to-head for the chance of a place at the Get Berkshire Active Winter Games in Bisham in the new year.

After a packed morning session there was deadlock between Courthouse Junior School, in Blenheim Road, and Cookham Rise Primary School, in High Road.

But after neither side was able to find the opposition’s goal it went to a golden goal sudden-death round, from which Courthouse emerged victorious.

Altwood’s head of physical education Cheryl Gennery said: “It was one of the best tournaments we have held here with the final result going right up to the wire. Well played by all teams involved in a really fun morning.”