School's poppy soldier helps mark Remembrance Day

A remembrance sculpture created by teachers and pupils at a school in Minniecroft Road has been on show in the village this weekend in support of the Poppy Appeal.

The centrepiece of St Peter’s Field of Remembrance was the figure of a soldier, kneeling with his rifle.

It was designed and created by St Peter’s CE Primary School’s sports coach Steve Garner, who served with the Royal Army Ordinance Corps before taking up teaching.

The figure, named after the book character Private Peaceful, was made from around 350 individually hand-made poppies affixed to a wire frame, and took about four months to complete.

On Friday, the sculpture was taken to the entrance of Sainsbury’s Taplow to support fund-raising for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, and on Remembrance Sunday, it was stationed outside Burnham’s Royal British Legion in Gore Road.

Headteacher Lesley Blount said: “As a school, we are so proud and grateful for the wonderful display Mr Garner has created.

“Remembrance is such an important theme for us as a church school and we feel it important that children recognise and understand the sacrifices that have been made.”