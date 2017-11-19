Lowbrook Academy receives gold standard Artsmark award

Celebrations were held at Lowbrook Academy as the school was awarded an Artsmark for the third year running.

The award recognises schools that make the arts come alive and is awarded by Arts Council England.

Margaret Brown, curriculum leader for the arts at the school, in The Fairway, said: “Lowbrook has high quality provision across all the arts and all our children are given many opportunities to perform, which they love to do.

“We are very proud that this is the third successive time the school has been awarded the gold standard Artsmark award given by the Arts Council England.”

One of the activities children have been working on is a wicker sculpture of the school tortoise Hetty.

Executive head Dave Rooney said: “The arts are the heart and soul of the school.”