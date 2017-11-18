BCA students help design Norden Farm's Miki exhibition

An exhibition inspired by a Christmas tale has been designed by students at Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA).

The Level Two performing and production arts students have been working on the Miki Exhibition, which ties in with the Norden Farm Christmas Show.

In the show Miki, a polar bear and a penguin embark on a magical adventure in search of a star.

Robyn Bunyan, education officer at Norden Farm, said: “Working with students from BCA as part of

the Norden Farm Young Creatives Project is a real privilege. We are seeing participants at the start of their creative careers flourish under the guidance of professional artists and technical staff.

“The Miki Exhibition is going to be really special, showcasing the imagination and talent of all involved.”

The students will be installing the exhibition at Norden Farm on Monday, November 27, and it will be open to the public from Tuesday, December 5, until the end of the month.