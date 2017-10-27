Pupils move into new Beech Lodge School campus

The founder of a school for vulnerable children has called the fight to move into a purpose-built site a ‘battle worth fighting’.

Daniela Shanly was speaking as pupils at Beech Lodge School finally moved into their new campus at Stubbings, in Henley Road.

Youngsters helped move furniture and classroom equipment from the current site in Honey Lane, Hurley, to their new home on Friday. And for Mrs Shanly, whose son Dom is also a student, it marked the latest point in a journey which started five years ago when the school was first set up and almost saw plans for the move derailed by a legal challenge.

She said: “Instinctively, we knew what we were doing was right, but we knew we would have to test it to see if it would work.

“There’s always an element of caution, but the proof is in the bums on seats and the need [for the school shown by parents].”

