Crazies Hill primary school raising funds for new garden studio

A primary school in Crazies Hill is fundraising for a new garden studio to provide special and additional learning options for its pupils.

Crazies Hill CE Primary School has already hit the halfway mark in its fundraising efforts during the summer but is open to ideas to help reach its target.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “Our aim really to have a breakout room for special interventions and to support additional needs like languages and other group work, drama and story time – and maybe look at after school clubs.

“It will also be sympathetic to the environment, made of wood and grass and will blend in with the area.

“So far the parent teacher association and others have given us money and we’re organising a pyjama party for pupils in the new year.

“But we may look at approaching businesses.”

An application is yet to be submitted to Wokingham Borough Council.

Contact the school to get involved or donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crazieshillschool-educationaltrust