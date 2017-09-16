£100k summer renovations for Bisham Academy

Conversion to academy status for Bisham CE Academy has come with a host of renovations worth about £100,000.

The school, formerly Bisham Church of England School, in Church Lane, formally completed the switch on Friday, September 1, as part of its move to join the Ashley Hill Multi Academy Trust (AHMAT).

The cash, split between the trust and the Royal Borough, paid for a host of improvements for the school, including upgrades to security and new IT equipment.

“We’ve spent a lot of time over the summer implementing the acadamisation and that has allowed us to improve areas on the site,” said Bisham’s headteacher, Hayley Broad.

“There’s a new fence and gate system, the classrooms have been modernised and painted.

“We’ve got new TV screens and monitors, new sink areas and the children now all have a personal locker – they feel very grown up about that indeed.”

A disastrous Ofsted inspection in 2014 saw the school slump from one of the best-regarded in the Royal Borough to being placed in special measures by the education watchdog.

But since March 2016, the school has been on the up, with inspectors rating it Requires Improvement and taking it out of special measures.

This has also seen it team up with AHMAT, which already includes White Waltham CE Academy, in Waltham Road, and Knowl Hill Academy, in Bath Road – both of which are considered Outstanding.

Mrs Broad added: “What it [the conversion to academy status] allows us to do at Bisham is take advantage of the robust procedures the others have used and to implement that here to raise our achievements and standards.

“It’s a very exciting time for the children and staff.

“Our staff will benefit from it in a lot of different ways, we can share inset training, we have weekly meetings together and there’s opportunities for up-skilling.”

Pupils, as well as staff, are also working more closely together.

Youngsters from Year three and four from the trust’s three schools started the year with a trip to Ufton Court, near Reading, to learn about the Vikings.

The trust’s executive principle Isabel Cooke said: “The trust is absolutely delighted to have [Bisham] join us and to work with them to provide quality education. We would like to see it grow and serve the community.”