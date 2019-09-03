New faces delight Dorney horticultural show organisers

A successful village show was enjoyed by young and old on Saturday as competitors took part in a variety of classes.

The Dorney and District Horticultural Society Annual Show saw regular entrant John Akerman take best exhibit, overall winner and the judges’ special award in the fruit and vegetables division.

But the show also saw some fresh faces take part, with the number of entrants leaping from 31 last year to 50 this time around.

“It went extremely well,” society secretary Peter Bowman said.

“Most important was the numbers (of participants).

“Any village show needs numbers to survive and prosper.”

The number of exhibits also increased from 132 exhibits to more than 200, Peter added, and he believed the venue – Dorney Village Hall – was packed out with visitors.

“It really is encouraging,” he said.

Besides fruit and veg, entrants could compete in the flowers, domestic and adult handicrafts divisions, while children could enter their own section and win a set of prizes.

Peter also credited the society’s chairman, Ron Alsworth, who ‘worked his fingers to the bone’ to ensure the show took place without issue.