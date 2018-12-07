Vikings invade Dorney School for special history lesson

Swords, hammers and spears were brandished at Dorney School as pupils were transformed into Vikings last week.

The Voracious Vikings workshop was delivered by ‘The Professor’, John Marshall, from Crew Company, which delivers curriculum- focused primary school workshops through educational drama.

Year 4 pupils, aged eight to nine, learned about the Viking culture, gods, war tactics and weapons and were shown how invasion and settlement shaped Britain before the 1066 conquest.

Year 4 teacher Elna Strydom said: “Each member of the class had a part to play and were dressed up as Viking warriors, children, slaves, traders, Viking gods and goddesses and Anglo Saxons. The Viking warriors sailed in their longboat to England to attack the Anglo Saxons, where they killed the monks of Lindisfarne, after consulting the rune master who played his part brilliantly.”