In pictures: Alzheimers Dementia Support Santa Fun Run at Dorney Lake

A sea of red hats could be seen around Dorney Lake on Sunday, as Alzheimers Dementia Support held a 5k fun run.

About 450 Santas took part in the race and raised more than £15,000 collectively for Alzheimers Dementia Support.

First past the post was Robert Jerrett in 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

Awards were given to the best dressed dogs while the best dressed wheels award went to a wheelchair user dressed as a sleigh and two racers using decorated scooters.

St Paul’s School in Wooburn Green won the School Prize of £250 and participants with more than £50 on their Justgiving pages will be in with a chance to win £50 on December 1.

The event was opened by the Mayor of the Royal Borough Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion.

Before the race, runners warmed up with the help of a comedic, Mr Motivator-esque fitness class.

“The atmosphere was amazing, the dancing Santas during the warming up were hilarious and all generations joined in the fun,” said Nysa Harris, director of operations of Alzheimers Dementia Support, which is based in Maidenhead.

“Everyone has been so generous with their time and donations. We cannot thank all of the participants enough.”

Charity chairman David Janetta said: “I was overwhelmed by the support from our sponsors and volunteers which included 24 hard-working RAF Cadets.

“This is primarily a fun day with many families taking part on behalf of a family member who may have used our services as well as those who simply want to raise funds.

“As a local charity, supporting local people, this participation is very much valued.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/alzheimersdementiasupport to donate.