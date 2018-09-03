Dorney holds 65th horticultural show

Village show season continued as vegetables, flowers and handicrafts were put up for prizes at the weekend.

Like other shows in the area, entrants to the Dorney and District Horticultural Society’s competition had a tough time working on their produce following a hot and dry summer.

But Peter Bowman, the society’s secretary, said it was a ‘smashing village event’ on Saturday and thanked those who managed to grow something to display.

In particular, he was happy children had gotten involved. They were able to enter competitions such as making Lego models, painting their dream garden and decorating gingerbread men.

“I am being soppy here, but I mean it – it is really nice to see little kids get a prize,” he said.

“That almost makes it worthwhile.

“Hopefully, it unites people across generations and hopefully it brings in new younger generations to participate in village events.

“It is a chance for younger generations to see living legends,” he added, pointing to John Ackerman, who is famed at the show for bringing in enormous produce.

John had to use wheelbarrows to bring his large pumpkins to the Dorney village hall, and last year was seen wielding a massive marrow.

Adult classes at the show – its 65th – included dining table floral decorations, jam, pastries and knitting.