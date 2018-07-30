Skater marathon raises money for charity

An unusual means of taking on a marathon raised money for a road safety charity on Sunday.

About 50 people strapped on skates and took to Dorney Lake for the benefit of Brake, which aims to stop read deaths and injuries.

They held the marathon around an island at the lake, with the fastest skater finishing in one hour and 40 minutes.

It is the second time the fundraiser was held and plans are underway for a third.

One of the organisers, Marcus Burnap, said he was raising money in memory of a friend who died on the road.

“It is extremely challenging,” he said.

“On skates, it is slightly easier (than running) but for the normal average Joe doing a skate does still take a few weeks’ training.”

A total of 15 volunteers helped out on the day.

Marcus did not know how much money had been raised yet.