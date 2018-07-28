Summer barbecue raises funds for Playground4Dorney

Crowds flocked to a popular children’s adventure playground for a big summer barbecue.

Playground4Dorney played host to a number of games and activities as families enjoyed the sun and celebrated finishing school for the summer on Friday.

The playground, which is in Trumpers Field in Meadow Way, was aiming to raise funds to allow it to continue to operate and improve.

Children got the chance to play in a skatepark, dive into an inflatable assault course, take part in a number of different sports and enjoy a barbecue.

The aim of the day was to raise funds for Playground4Dorney, a registered charity, and help with upkeep costs.

The park is run voluntarily by a group of Dorney residents, and led by chairman Leanne Kittel.

The playground relies on donations and grants for it to maintain and improve its features.

Earlier this year the playground went through a £9,000 redevelopment, with the main focus onlaying a rubber crumb surface.

A donation of £1,000 from Advertiser owner The Louis Baylis Trust helped pay for the improvements.