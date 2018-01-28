First defibrillator installed in Dorney

The village had its first defibrillator installed on Thursday, January 18.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

The device has been placed in an old red phone box just past The Palmer Arms in

Village Road on the right hand side of the road and cost nearly £2,000 to purchase and install.

Parish councillor Alice Foxley said: “We’ll be arranging a training event soon.

“I’d just like to say thanks to the villagers for their patience while we got the device installed.”