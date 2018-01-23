Horse rider taken to hospital after fall in Dorney

A horse rider has been taken to hospital following a fall in Dorney.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s emergency response vehicle were sent to land near Common Road at about 11.20am today (Tuesday).

According to a SCAS spokesman a 29-year-old woman had come off her animal ‘at some speed’.

She suffered injuries to her lower back, left side and after treatment at the scene she was taken to Wexham Park Hospital.