In pictures: Winter Wonderwheels event at Dorney Lake

Superheroes showed off their pedal powers as they took part in the UK’s first festive disability sports event.

The Winter Wonderwheels challenge saw more than 700 people jog, cycle and push their way around Dorney Lake on Sunday.

The event was organised as part of the Superhero Series which aims to provide disabled people with fun and testing sporting challenges.

Participants dressed up as their favourite superheroes with much-loved characters including Batman, Spiderman and The Minions all proving popular.

Paralympic stars Jonnie Peacock and Sophie Christiansen showed their support by being team captains for the day.

Event founder Sophia Warner, a former British Paralympic track and field athlete, said: “I’ve always been quite frustrated with the lack of events for people to do for fun when you’re disabled.

“I take part in lots of mass participation events but I can never really keep up and I can’t use the equipment I need to use and I can’t have help on the course.

“I thought actually I’ll go make it happen myself and I wanted to put a real positive spin on disability and create a Tough Mudder for disabled people really.”