Dorney hosts 64th annual horticultural show

The chairman of Dorney Horticultural Show said he ‘was encouraged by the number of young people taking part this year’.

Dozens of people turned out for the 64th annual show in Dorney Village Hall on Saturday, which also included a special children’s section.

Several classes of fruit and vegetables were on display in all manner of shapes and sizes.

Along with awards for best exhibit and best overall display there was a guess the weight of the watermelon competition, with a bottle of champagne for the closest person to guess the weighty 51.25kg figure.

There where several entries in the pastry and homemade sections and the flowers section was also very popular.

Chairman Ron Alsworth said: “There are more young people here and that is something we have wanted to encourage.

“Some of the entries have been up to professional standards and the children's entries were very interesting.

“People have been enjoying the weather outside, it’s been a great day.”