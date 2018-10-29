In pictures: Children carve pumpkins at Dedworth Library

Dedworth Library saw a large turnout of more than 26 children on Thursday, October 25 for its pumpkin carving event, writes Daisy Waites.

Organised by the Royal Borough Library Service, the event was a ‘great success’ and lasted from 11am to noon, with a fun food station run by Brad Field and brownies from scout clubs.

The children enjoyed Halloween themed activities such as pumpkin carving, colouring, glitter tattoos and stories, while adults enjoyed some warming pumpkin soup.

Heather Allen, library assistant at Dedworth Library, said the event was ‘well received’ and attracted a lot of interest.

The pumpkin event is one of many held throughout the year, the next of which will be a gingerbread decorating event in the run up to Christmas.