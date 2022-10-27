Liquid Leisure partially re-opens as water death investigation continues

Liquid Leisure Windsor has been told it can partially reopen as the council continues its health and safety investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl at the venue.

The Datchet water sports and activity centre temporarily closed following the death of Croydon youngster Kyra Hill on August 6.

Kyra, who was described by her family as ‘beautiful and courageous’, had been swimming in the beach area when she got into difficulty.

The Royal Borough has now confirmed it has served a revised prohibition notice which allows boating activities including water-skiing to take place.

A council spokesman said: “Following risk management work by Liquid Leisure, the council has served a revised prohibition notice still preventing all water-based activities at Liquid Leisure apart from boating activities, primarily those associated with water-skiing and wakeboarding and tow cabling for water-skiing and wakeboarding.

“The notice continues to prohibit the use of the venue’s beach area.”

The local authority said the beach area will remain closed until Liquid Leisure has suitable risk assessments for drowning prevention.

The council added it is continuing with the ‘complex’ investigation into the Croydon youngster’s death to determine any potential health and safety breaches.

Jill Greenfield, head of Fieldfisher's Serious Injury team, representing Kyra’s family, said: “We appreciate the ongoing hard-work by the council investigating this tragedy. We continue to support the family in preparation for the inquest and any civil claim.

“Everyone’s focus is to get answers for Leonard and his family and to ensure this devastation never happens again.”

Liquid Leisure confirmed its cable water ski and towed water sports areas have reopened.

A statement added: “Following the tragic incident on August 6, the designated swimming area will remain closed while the council investigation continues.

“As has always been the position all the water based activities at the site are monitored by fully trained Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) lifeguards.”

The company sent its ‘deepest sympathies’ to Kyra’s family.